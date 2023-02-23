Somehow, More Lord of the Rings Movies Are on the Way

During an investors’ call earlier today, Warner Bros. announced that it will be making more Lord of the Rings movies. No details have been released at this time, but wowie zowie.



What could these possibly be? We’re already getting War of the Rohirrim, a tale focusing on the famous King of Rohan that Helm’s Deep is named for, and while something closer to home like t he idea of a Hobbit adaptation that wasn’t stretched to untenable lengths sounds nice, the final movie in that trilogy is less than a decade old. That leaves J.R.R. Tolkien’s sprawling Middle-e arth history book The Silmarillion, but that’s made up of smaller tales and legends, and isn’t really one interconnected epic. And let’s not forget Prime Video’s Rings of Power, which already holds a very weird relationship with Warner Bros.’ movies and the Tolkien estate.

“We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, we plan to honor the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values,” said Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer subsidiary Freemode, said in a statement (via THR) .

So w hat could this possibly be? What would you like it to be? One seeming answer is that it’s not a re-make of the beloved movie saga.

“Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen. The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans,” Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy added in a statement of their own. “ But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.”

We’ll bring you more on Warner Bros.’ plans for Middle-earth as we learn them.

