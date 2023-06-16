Andor | Luthen Rael’s Monologue | Disney+

Luthen Rael will be back for season two of the show, which is aiming to be released in August of 2024, if all goes to plan. It’ll tell the rest of Cassian, Luthen, Mon, and everyone else’s story, right up until the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Yes, including the bond between Cassian and K-2SO.

Andor season one is currently streaming on Disney+.

