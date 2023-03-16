This 20 Pound Portable Microwave Can Heat 11 Meals In Between Charges

Sometimes, the only thing that can get you through a long day of work is having a hot meal halfway through it. That’s not always an option if you’re stuck on a construction site, or even on the road, unless you’ve brought along Makita’s latest power tool: a cordless microwave that zaps instead of cuts.

If you thought your smartphone was a battery drainer, get ready for some depressing numbers. E lectric motors, particularly those used in heavy duty power tools , can drain a normal rechargeable battery in mere minutes. As a result, there’s actually been a lot of innovation in power tool batteries to make them last as long as possible under heavy loads, and a recent push to make them compatible with other devices that usually rely on power outlets .

Companies like Dewalt now offer 60-volt rechargeable batteries that can work together to run even power-hungry table saws, while Makita has leveraged its own rechargeable battery tech to power everything from cordless coffee makers to jobsite wireless speakers.

Advertisement

Construction workers can’t run on empty, so Makita’s new cordless microwave is compatible with the company’s XGT system, allowing a pair of 40-volt rechargeable batteries to be clipped onto the back of the appliance for power. It’s not just targeted at construction sites, however; Makita’s new microwave could also ensure you don’t miss your hot morning coffee during a power outage, and seems like an ideal solution for camping (or glamping).V anlifers living off the grid might also get a kick out of it .

G/O Media may get a commission Lowest Price Ever The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle Comes with twelve different courses comprised of a huge number of lessons, and each one will help you learn more about Python itself, and can be accessed when you want and as often as you want forever, making it ideal for learning a new skill. Buy for $20 from StackSocial Advertisement

With two fully-charged XGT batteries, Makita’s microwave can deliver 500-watts of power for eight minutes before stepping down to 350-watts until the batteries are dead. The batteries provide enough power to reheat about 11 lunches, or 20 hot drinks, but mileage will vary, particularly if starting with frozen meals. With just 0.28 cubic feet of capacity, space inside the microwave is also limited, but it should be large enough to handle single portion meals.

There’s a handle on top and an included strap which makes the 20lbs microwave (without batteries attached) easier to carry, but don’t expect to heat up a meal while it’s hanging off your shoulder. Not only does opening its door deactivate the appliance, but there’s a tilt sensor that also deactivates it when it’s being moved around.

Advertisement

For the time being, Makita has only announced availability for its new cordless microwave in Japan, where it will sell for ¥71,500, or around US $540. That’s definitely not cheap, and almost twice the cost of a well-equipped countertop model. But the joy of strapping this in to the passenger seat of your car and enjoying a piping hot breakfast burrito on your drive to work? Priceless.