Every hero needs a villain, and Marvel’s Wonder Man—the alias of Hollywood-star-turned-indestructible-superhero Simon Williams—has the Grim Reaper, a bad guy best known for two things: 1) wielding a truly goofy scythe-gauntlet, and 2) being Simon Williams’ brother Eric. The Wonder Man TV series found its Simon in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and has now found its Eric in Fear the Walking Dead’s Demetrius Grosse.



In the comics, Eric took the mantle/scythe of the Grim Reaper after Simon sacrificed himself to save the Avengers, although Eric blamed the Avengers for Simon’s death. That seems unlikely to happen in the TV series, but it also seems unlikely that Baron Zemo would be responsible for Wonder Man receiving his powers as part of an elaborate scheme to destroy the Avengers in the first place, but that happened in the comics as well, so who knows?

Honestly, we know very little else about the Disney+ series other than Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery—aka the fake Mandarin—will be part of the cast. What I really want to know, however, is how exactly Marvel Studios is going to translate this guy into live-action:

Wonder Man will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Dustin Daniel Cretton and written by Hawkeye’s Andrew Guest.



