Last month we got our first true taste of Moon Knight, giving us a look at Oscar Isaac’s duelling personalities as he discovers his potential as the moonlit titular hero. Now, our latest look at the series gives us a taste of the bloody work Marc Spector will be doing as the will of Khonshu.



Advertisement

Just revealed during the Super Bowl, Marvel has released the latest trailer for Moon Knight, coming to Disney+ next month. Starring Oscar Isaac as the titular hero—a traumatised soldier named Marc Spector who develops Dissociative Identity Disorder, manifesting as multiple personalities, including a quiet Museum gift shop employee named Steven Grant—the series follows Marc as he learns the powers granted to him by the mysterious deity Khonshu, transforming him into the white-cloaked hero Moon Knight. In the promo, we get a brief tease of the ominous shadow the Knight will cast as he leaps into battle against some gun toting enemies.

Maybe he’ll beat up Dracula, but probably not.

The series, also starring Ethan Hawke as the villain Arthur Harrow—a minor character from Moon Knight’s comic history who gets some brief screen time here urging Steven to embrace the chaos within him—also stars Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart, also known as as the Midnight Man, a night time foil to Moon Knight who performed all of his thefts at the stroke of midnight. Also featured in the series are May Calamawy and Lucy Thackeray.

Moon Knight, set to hit Disney+ from March 30, will be our next glimpse at the MCU’s plans for 2022, as we look to the releases of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the box office, and the upcoming shows She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and specials The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night all set to hit the streaming service across 2022. Stay tuned to io9 for on Marvel’s phase 4 plans as we learn them.



Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.