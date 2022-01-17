Although Disney and Marvel Studios briefly gave us a glimpse of Oscar Isaac in action as one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic street-level vigilantes around a few months ago, now we have a full, proper glimpse at what happens when Marc Spector becomes the Moon Knight—the answer is a snazzy white suit and a whole lot of violence.



Release during tonight’s Wild Card NFL playoff game between the Cardinals and the Rams, the new trailer more properly introduces us to how Isaac’s Spector becomes the living will of the Egyptian god Khonshu. In the comics when Moon Knight was introduced back in 1975, we meet Spector as a former marine turned mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, who finds himself gravely wounded on a mission. Taken to recover from his wounds at a temple dedicated to Khonshu, Spector finds himself not only miraculously saved from death, but reborn as an avatar of the moon god, dedicated to a life of protecting the weak from evil, no matter the cost.

As well as re-introducing us to Isaac’s Spector, the trailer also gives us our first full look at the Moon Knight costume in action, revealing a faithful, albeit more textured-looking riff on the classic comics suit—and how it takes over Spector by almost wrapping him in it—as well as glimpses of Ethan Hawke as the series’ antagonist. Moon Knight joins the likes of She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and even an alleged Halloween-themed special inspired by the comic series Moon Knight first debuted in, Werewolf by Night, as part of Marvel’s streaming plans for phase four of the MCU this year, while the series looks towards Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the box office.

Moon Knight is set to hit Disney+ from March 30. Check out a new poster for the series below!

