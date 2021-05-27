Oscar Isaac Is Moon Knight, Now Dreamily Gaze Into His Eyes

Hello there, Mr. Spector. Photo : Marvel

The eyes of Marvel’s latest streaming hero are upon you.



We’ve had reports for a long, long while that Star Wars and Ex Machina (and noted X-Men: Apocalypse Ivan Ooze cosplayer) star Oscar Isaac would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the legendary vigilante Moon Knight. Despite the fact that people around the project have discussed his role, it’s been silence from the actor himself... until now. Isaac shared a picture of, well, the top half of his face, on a backdrop of Moon Knight comic art on his official Facebook page, alongside the message “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT.” We’ll forgive the spelling, but Marvel themselves followed up with it on social media:

Welcome to the super squad, Oscar. Disney+ will be very happy to have you. Marvel’s Disney+ hits continue with Loki next month, beginning Wednesday June 9, with Marvel’s What If? to follow later this summer. Moon Knight, alongside series based on Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Echo, Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, and Ironheart, are all currently being planned for the service.



