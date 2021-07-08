Marvel’s Multiverse Expands in the First Trailer for What If?

What If looks wild. Image : Marvel Studios

What if Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger? What if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, took the super solider serum? What if T’Challa was taken from Earth by Yondu, instead of Peter Quill? All of those questions and more will be answered in the new Marvel Studios Disney+ Show, What If...?, and the first trailer is here.

What If is Marvel’s fourth original series coming to Disney+ (after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki) and it’ll debut August 11. But this is completely unlike those shows. It’s animated, first of all. And it also tiptoes on the lines of reality, presenting interesting new twists on the previous stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But where do these universes exist in a multiverse of possibilities , o r is it just a fun exercise? Check out the trailer and decide for yourself.

Directed by Bryan Andrews, along with head writer A. C. Bradley, Marvel describes the show as “signature MCU action with a curious twist.” Um, you can say that again. What If basically challenges the very nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, along while giving the show’s creators license to do anything. You saw the Marvel Zombies in there for example, yes? Also tons of characters who have died throughout the MCU like The Ancient One, Ego, Loki , Vision (they got better, sort of, at least) , Yondu, etc, almost all of whom will be voiced by the original actors who played the role. Which means, yes, What If is the last time Chadwick Boseman played T’Challa in the MCU. Anything or anyone that can be imagined could, potentially, show up on the show.

What If debuts on August 11 and will debut new episodes every Wednesday after that. There’s no word on just how long the first season is but, by the look of that trailer, there are infinite possibilites of just how long this show can go.

What did you think of the trailer for What If? Let us know in the comments below.

