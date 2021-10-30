Since Insomniac Games showed up with Spider-Man in 2018 for the PS4, Marvel’s been doing their best to build a resume of successful AAA games. They’ve mostly been good at it — Spider-Man: Miles Morales was pretty good, and Spider-Man 2 proper should be pretty good as well; the Guardians of the Galaxy game from this week has been a pleasant surprise — and now the publisher has a new developer in their pocket.



Yesterday, Marvel announced a partnership with Skydance’s New Media division that’ll see the creation of a new action-adventure game based on another Marvel character. New Media will be headed up by its president Amy Hennig, who gamers will know as the writer of the Legacy of Kain series and as creative director and writer for Naughty Dog’s first three Uncharted games. (She’s also the writer for Square Enix’s Forspoken, releasing next spring.)

In a press statement, Hennig expressed excitement for the new partnership. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

The new game will be a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game,” which largely seems to be the bread and butter of this new wave of Marvel games. Already, fans are speculating about who the next hero to get a solo game will be. A popular choice so far seems to be Daredevil, a hero who inevitably gets brought up when you talk about Marvel media.

Whoever the lead hero (or heroes) ends up being for this new game, they’ll have a lot of eyes on them when it’s finally announced. But at least we know one thing about it: former io9 guy Evan Narcisse will be involved, so it should be good when it eventually arrives on consoles and PC.



