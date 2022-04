New York City Subways and Buses

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the U.S.’ largest city transit network, will still requires that passengers and staff mask up while riding subways, commuter rail, paratransit, and buses, or while waiting at indoor bus and subway stops.

On Monday night, the MTA’s communications director, Tim Minton, said in a tweet that, “masks continue to be required on NY public transit for now, pursuant to NYS Health Department determination.”

MTA commuter t rains includes the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and Staten Island Railway. The MTA’s announcement stood in contrast to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s tweet declaring that NJ Transit, a system used by many to commute back and forth to jobs in New York City, would no longer require masks.