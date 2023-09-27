Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Television

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Announces 2024 Return With Scare Glow's Help

Kevin Smith's epic animated He-Man series brings more adventures to Netflix next year.

By
Cheryl Eddy
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Chris Wood as He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Chris Wood as He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Image: Netflix

He-Man returns to Netflix next year for more of Kevin Smith’s epic animated series—this time titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution. A new clip featuring terrifying, fiendishly taunting adversary Scare Glow is here to get you pumped for battle.

The first iteration of the series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, wrapped up in late 2021, and io9 was a fan; our coverage at the time remarked “Smith has made an updated version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe for adult fans that somehow still feels like it has the DNA of the campy, childish ‘80s cartoon in there.” With a live-action movie no longer in the works at Netflix—though it may find life elsewhere—fans can still get their fill of He-Man and his friends and foes, including our buddy Scare Glow here, when Masters of the Universe: Revolution hits the streamer in 2024.

Watch
Netflix Passwords, ChatGPT Can’t Detect AI, and No More CoTweets | Editor Picks
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
IMDb Changes Rating System After Little Mermaid Review-Bombed | Future Tech
June 2, 2023
Spoilers of the Week: July 29th
July 29, 2022

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement