He-Man returns to Netflix next year for more of Kevin Smith’s epic animated series—this time titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution. A new clip featuring terrifying, fiendishly taunting adversary Scare Glow is here to get you pumped for battle.

The first iteration of the series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, wrapped up in late 2021, and io9 was a fan; our coverage at the time remarked “Smith has made an updated version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe for adult fans that somehow still feels like it has the DNA of the campy, childish ‘80s cartoon in there.” With a live-action movie no longer in the works at Netflix—though it may find life elsewhere—fans can still get their fill of He-Man and his friends and foes, including our buddy Scare Glow here, when Masters of the Universe: Revolution hits the streamer in 2024.

