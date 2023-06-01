Anyone else finding themselves filled with weird unbridled excitement at any look we get at Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie film? Yeah, us too.



Let’s warp back into kids and beg the adults in our lives for the incredible dolls Mattel just dropped, featuring the already iconic Barbie and Ken looks from the movie. Oh, wait—we’re the adults in our lives? Our poor wallets.

Here’s a look at the dolls that will have you immediately running to Toys R’ Us—er, Mattel’s internet storefront. Barbie hits theaters July 21.