Have you been wondering what the heck the Barbie movie is about? Sure, we all love the trailers and images but what’s the actual story? Well, in a brand new trailer, we find out... and it has to do with Barbie’s feet. At least, it starts there.

From Oscar-nominated writer- director Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Oscar nominees Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and so many others. Here’s the excellent new trailer.

Barbie | Main Trailer

So Barbie is about a fantasy world where Barbie dolls live in blissful ignorance, and then one (Robbie) has an existential crisis forcing her to go to the real world which, we think, created and sold her. And there’s some conspiracy that Mattel knows the toys are alive somewhere? Is that kind of what we’re getting at here? Also Barbie gets arrested multiple times, fights off sexual harassers, and Ken is a misogynist? Plus, there’s literally a chase sequence in the Mattel offices. I mean, we knew this movie was going to be wild but this is just beyond.

Speaking of beyond, beyond just Robbie and Gosling, Gerwig has put together just an all-timer of a cast, many of whom you see in the trailer, and some that you don’t. There’s America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren just to name a few.

The film opens in theaters July 21.

