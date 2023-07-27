Mattel Lifts the Lid On Its Movie Plans In a Post-Barbie World

Ben Wheatley hopes The Meg 2 is his ticket to directing Godzilla some day. Saw X has its eyes on you in a creepy new poster. The Scooby gang prepares to enter the DC multiverse. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale. Spoilers away!

Barney

While discussing the company’s roster of upcoming films with Variety, Executive Producer of Mattel, Robbie Brenner, described Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney movie as something akin to “a Being John Malkovich or an Adaptation.”

I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to be darker. It’s just going to be unique — more of like a Being John Malkovich or an Adaptation, she says, referencing the 1999 and 2002 Spike Jonze films. Any movie that has Barney is not certainly going to be straightforward. We’re not making Ted. You know what I mean?

Magic 8 Ball

In the same article, Brenner stated Mattel’s proposed Magic 8 Ball movie will “probably be a PG-13 thriller.”

Polly Pocket

Brenner also provided an update on the company’s planned Polly Pocket movie directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins.

First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever. It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.

Meg 2: The Trench



In conversation with KDM_Monsters, Ben Wheatley described Meg 2: The Trench as his “version of a kaiju movie,” noting he would “love to direct a Godzilla” film someday.

Saw X

Jigsaw straps a pair of hollow glass tubes to an unfortunate victim’s eyeballs on a new poster for Saw X, courtesy of Coming Soon.

Dogman

Coming Soon also has a new poster for Luc Besson’s Catwoman-esque action film, Dogman.

Talk to Me

Meanwhile, a teenage seance gets wildly out-of-hand in a new clip from A24's Talk to Me, in select theaters tomorrow.

Talk to Me Exclusive Movie Clip - Do It (2023)

Scooby-Doo and Krypto, Too!

Speaking of talking dogs, Warner Bros. has released a teaser for its Scooby-Doo/DC Universe mashup film.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for Netflix’s new Castlevania series premiering this September 28.

Riverdale

Finally, Josie McCoy returns to Riverdale in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Different Kind of Cat.”

Riverdale 7x17 Promo “A Different Kind of Cat” (HD) Season 7 Episode 17 Promo

