Mia Goth's Blade Character Might Have Been Revealed

The next Insidious has its title. It prequel Welcome to Derry welcomes more people to its cast. Plus, the CW teases what’s coming on Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois, and The Flash. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Lilo & Stitch

THR reports Sydney Elizabeth Agudong has been cast as Nani, Lilo’s legal guardian and older sister, in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

Advertisement

Twisters

Variety also has word Glen Powell has joined the cast of Twisters in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Blade

According to entertainment insider Jeff Sneider on a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), Mia Goth has been cast as Dracula’s daughter, Lilith Drake, in the MCU’s upcoming Blade reboot.

Advertisement

Insidious: The Red Door

Bloody-Disgusting reports the fifth film in the Insidious franchise is now titled Insidious: The Red Door.

Advertisement

Fast X

According to Film Ratings, Fast X has been rated “PG-13" for “intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material.”

Advertisement

Wicked

Wicked director John M. Chu has released new “looks”—in so much as it’s actually very hard to see anything going on—at both Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda on Instagram.

Advertisement

Welcome to Derry

Deadline reports Madeleine Stowe (12 Monkeys) and Steven Rider (Ghost Rider) have joined the cast of the It prequel series Welcome to Derry. Though details on their characters are currently unavailable, Stowe is only said to have a “recurring guest role” in the series, while Rider will enjoy steady work as a regular.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

Superman and Lois investigate Bruno Mannheim’s connection to Hob’s Bay Medical Center in the synopsis for their May 5 episode, “Forever and Always.”

HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulluch) and Clark (Tylwr Hoechlin) dig deeper on Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob’s Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois’ dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger (#307). Original airdate 5/2/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham Knights

Meanwhile, the Gotham Knights investigate a series of art heists in the synopsis for their own May 2 episode, “Bad to be Good.”

A JOB FOR THE GOTHAM KNIGHTS — After a series of art heists in Gotham, Turner (Oscar Hayes) and the Knights turn their attention to a possible connection to the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) seek answers about The Talon from Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright), and Rebecca (guest star Lauren Stamile) turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) for help after fearing her life is in danger. Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Anna Lore also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Alegre Rodriquez & Michelle Furtney-Goodman (#107). Original airdate 5/2/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Barry is “nowhere to be found” in the synopsis for “A New World, Part One” — the May 5 episode of The Flash.

LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound (#910). Original airdate 5/3/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Jughead finds Pep Comics guilty of plagiarism in the synopsis for “Peep Show,” the May 3 episode of Riverdale.

GETTING ARCHIE IN LINE — At her wits end over Archie’s (KJ Apa) recent actions, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) turns to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) to get him back on track. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) asks Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help understanding her sexuality. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) takes action after he discovers plagiarism taking place at Pep Comics, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) budding attraction catches the attention of some River Vixens. Amy Myrold directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#706). Original airdate 5/3/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Yellowjackets

Finally, Shauna is interrogated in photos from “Qui,” the sixth episode of Yellowjackets second season. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.