Michael Keaton says he strapped on the Vulture wings this week but the question is, for what? Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, the actor best known for playing Beetlejuice and Batman spoke a little bit about reprising the latter for The Flash and then about his role in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. He ended by saying “I’m shooting tomorrow. I’m shooting Vulture stuff.” Kimmel asks for more info and Keaton simply repeated “Vulture stuff.”

So, what the heck is going on here? When is the Vulture coming back? And in what? io9 reached out to Sony for clarification or comment but didn’t not hear back as of publication. (We’ll update this piece if and when we do). But here’s the clip for yourself, cued up to the Spider-Man stuff. The quote itself is at the very end.

Now, coming mere days after a Spider-villain packed trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, our immediate thought was “Oh my god, is he filming scenes for No Way Home?” Sure, the movie is out in less than a month, but filming for superhero movies —in particular, tag scenes that can just be inserted into the credits— can and has happened very last minute. Back in 2012, Joss Whedon famously filmed the s ha warma-eating tag scene for The Avengers during the press junket, within days of release. There’s prece dent there.

Plus, and this is a bit more of a stretch, but there is a new Spider-Man: No Way Home Le go set that has the Vulture in it, and while it doesn’t quite look to be movie- specific, Spider-Man is wearing his black and gold suit which you saw him wearing in the new trailer. So maybe that’s a hint to a scene we haven’t seen yet?

And yet, we don’t think he’s in No Way Home. Mostly because a few weeks before the Spider-Man trailer, Keaton was already confirmed to appear in another upcoming Spider-Man movie: Morbius. He appeared in the new trailer alongside Jared Leto’s character and some kind of pick up shots for that movie, which isn’t out until early next year, certainly seem much more plausible. But, of course, that he appears in any of these movies certainly hints that Vulture will once again show down with the kid who took his daughter to the Homecoming dance.

What do you think Keaton was filming this week? What do you wish he was filming truth, be dammed? Tell us below. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters December 17. Morbius opens January 28, 2022. And The Flash opens November 4, 2022.

