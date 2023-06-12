Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - Announce Trailer - 4K

Yesterday, the first trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, and it looks like it’s going to greatly expand the types of missions available to living room aviators beyond just flying specific routes, or trying to impress Maverick with their F-18 skills. The next version of the flight simulator will introduce more complicated aerial missions, including fighting fires with a water bomber, performing delicate search and rescues with helicopters and air ambulance planes, crop dusting, and even performing heavy lift and construction tasks using a Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane.

For pilots looking for less stressful flights, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will also include skydiving missions (you’re flying the plane, not jumping out of it), air racing, similar to the events Red Bull holds around the world, and the chance to fly both blimps, and hot air balloons for those who really just want to sit back and let the prevailing winds take them on a scenic journey.