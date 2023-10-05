Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3 in Pictures

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3 in Pictures

A closer look at Microsoft's new version of its budget Surface laptop.

Dan Ackerman
Photos of the new Surface Laptop Go 3
Photo: Dan Ackerman

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is a well-built, relatively powerful laptop for the price, thanks especially to a jump from older 11th-gen Intel chips to newer 12th-gen ones, although right now only the fancier, more-expensive Surface Laptop Studio 2 gets the latest 13th-gen Intel chips. Still, Design-wise, this remains one of my favorite ultraportable laptops, and even with the price increase, it looks and feels like a more expensive machine.

Read more: Hands-on: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Photo: Dan Ackerman
