Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 3 in Pictures

The Microsoft Surface Lapto p G o 3 is a well-built, relatively powerful laptop for the price, thanks especially to a jump from older 11th-gen Intel chips to newer 12th-gen ones, although right now only the fancier, more-expensive Surface Laptop Studio 2 gets the latest 13th-gen Intel chips. Still, Design-wise, this remains one of my favorite ultraportable laptops, and even with the price increase, it looks and feels like a more expensive machine.

Advertisement

Read more: Hands-on: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3