Lily Sullivan is about to see her horror profile rise exponentially—she stars in Evil Dead Rise, which releases in April—but today, io9 has the exclusive teaser premiere of another genre film she’ll soon appear in: Monolith, an Australian sci-fi thriller screening in the SXSW Film Festival’s “Midnighters” program.



Directed by Matt Vesely and written by Lucy Campbell, Monolith stars Sullivan as a troubled journalist who enters self-imposed isolation, then becomes convinced she’s stumbled onto the story of a lifetime. Her subsequent solo investigation may or may not involve aliens. Check out the teaser!

The official synopsis for Monolith is as follows: “A bold science fiction thriller featuring one woman, one location, and a mystery uncovered through audio—in which a young journalist discovers a strange artifact and begins to convince herself it is evidence of an alien conspiracy. Recently disgraced and desperate for a story, the Interviewer holes herself up in her parents’ luxurious home and gets to work on the only job she can get—hosting a clickbait investigative podcast. When she receives an anonymous email leading her to a retired housekeeper who claims her life has been destroyed by a strange black brick, the Interviewer embarks on a mystery that leads her down a rabbit hole of truth and lies at the heart of her own story.”

Conspiracies, rabbit holes, strange artifacts, a character getting lost in her own brain, a mystery that unfolds through a patchwork of different voices? Yep, we’re intrigued. Monolith screens March 13, 14, and 18 at SXSW; it is actively seeking a distributor and does not yet have a release date.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly said Monolith already has a distributor; io9 regrets the error.

