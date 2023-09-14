Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Made a Sci-Fi Film and It Looks Delightful

Blink- 182 famously sang about all the small things, but now its lead singer is embracing some very big things. Things like aliens, conspiracies, and directing his very first feature film.

On October 6, Tom DeLonge, a singer, guitarist, and co-founder of the iconic punk pop band, will be releasing Monsters of California, his directorial debut, both in theaters and on demand. The film follows three friends who uncover a vast government conspiracy, but with that dash of humor and attitude you’d expect from DeLonge.

Advertisement

“The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink- 182 days,” the director said in a statement. “In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience which helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on.”

io9 is excited to debut the first trailer for Monsters of California.

Monsters of California Exclusive Trailer CC Subtitles Off

English Monsters of California Exclusive Trailer

Now let’s be honest. When you read that a dude from Blink- 182 directed an alien conspiracy movie, you didn’t think it would look that good right? But it does. The cinematography is dynamic, the actors seem to be enjoying themselves, and it’s a nice mix of new faces (Zodiac’s Jack Samson, model Camille Kostek) and familiar ones (Starship Troopers’ Casper Van Dien, and Mad About You’s Richard Kind) with a story hook that’s instantly intriguing. You find out that your d ad has this mysterious secret. It may or may not involve aliens. Let’s go.

Advertisement Advertisement

In addition to directing Monsters of California, DeLonge also co-wrote it with Ian Miller and Ben Kull, co-produced it with Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods, and even co-produced its original music by Ilan Rubin. It’s as close as you are going to get to seeing a Blink- 182 alien movie and you can do just that on October 6, in select theaters as well as on demand.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.