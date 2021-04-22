Montblanc's Summit Lite Finally Comes to the U.S.

Photo : Montblanc

Montblanc’s Summit Lite has, since January, been the high-end smartwatch for the Euro set. Encased in steel, the $860 piece is a less expensive version of the luxury company’s Summit 2+, a $1,170 splurge that is one of the last luxury smartwatches on the market.

Now, to much rejoicing, the Summit Lite has come to the U.S.

The Summit Lite runs Google’s Wear OS on a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen. It has GPS built-in but no cellular connectivity and can survive in up to 50 meters of water. The case size is a huge 43mm, which makes it a bit problematic for those with smaller wrists.

The piece is definitely aimed at the health-conscious and includes sleep and fitness tracking and coaching apps built by Montblanc to augment Wear OS’ s complement of services.

The watch also comes in an ATW 80 edition inspired by Around the World in 80 Days. The edition includes a custom band, unique watch faces, and a clever little face animation that shows a steamship taking to the briny sea.

The case comes in black or matte silver and includes a fabric or rubber strap. The ATW 80 Edition has a patterned leather strap, and it doesn’t come on a bracelet.

Montblanc and Tag Heuer are the only two real competitors in the acceptably priced luxury smartwatch market. (Hublot offers the comically named and priced BIG BANG e for $8,000. ) A nd even though the Summit Lite is running an older chipset, we have to assume the case quality and a modicum of upgradability will encourage the Montblanc lover to pony up nearly $900 for a fitness tracker.