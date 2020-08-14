We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Gadgets

Motorola Just Made an Inflatable Razr Chair, and Honestly, We Just Have to Laugh

srutherford
Sam Rutherford
Filed to:When is a chair not a chair
When is a chair not a chairRazrsmartphoneschairs
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Motorola Just Made an Inflatable Razr Chair, and Honestly, We Just Have to Laugh
Photo: Motorola/Minnidip

In advance of Motorola’s mysterious upcoming event Sept. 9, the company has teamed up with a designer inflatable pool brand (which apparently is a thing) to create something that looks like a chair, but is actually anything but.

Advertisement

Created in collaboration with Minnidip, the new $70 Minnidip x Razr Ch(air) appears to be an inflatable blush gold seating apparatus that the company claims will give users the “illusion of floating on (air).” But upon closer examination, I’m convinced that serving as something that keeps your ass off the ground is pretty low on the Razr chair’s priorities.

My first clue to support this is that the Razr chair doesn’t really seem to appeal to its two main demographics: poor, college frat bros who don’t have enough money to fill their dorm rooms with real furniture, and the kind of influencers who might put one in the background of a YouTube video or Instagram post.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Motorola Just Made an Inflatable Razr Chair, and Honestly, We Just Have to Laugh
Photo: Motorola/Minnidip

The lack of neon green or a logo featuring one of the U.S.’s most prestigious light beer producers means the Razr chair completely lacks the ambiance and sophistication needed to truly support the team on game day. Meanwhile, constructed out of BLUSH GOLD metallic vinyl with a printed cream gradient, the Razr chair is also bound to clash with the typical Sunday color scheme of crusty yellow mustard and orange cheese dust, and at $70, it’s not expensive enough to allow influencers to flex on plebes who might not have one of their own.

G/O Media may get a commission
Vizio V-Series 65" 4K HDR Smart TV

But even more importantly, eyeing a raised cutout on the Razr chair’s right armrest, it appears that this thing is actually just a massive phone case designed to protect your phone during times when you want to sit near a pool, but not actually go for swim. Phones with foldable screens (including the Razr) generally lack any sort of substantial water-resistance. Also, despite Minnidip being a designer inflatable pool brand, the Razr chair’s listing features an explicit disclaimer that the chair is NOT a pool float and should only be set up on solid ground, “never in water.”

Illustration for article titled Motorola Just Made an Inflatable Razr Chair, and Honestly, We Just Have to Laugh
Photo: Motorola/Minnidip
Advertisement

Finally, while the chair itself costs $70, it also comes with a promo code for a coupon that’s good for $200 off the purchase of a Razr phone. Shrewdly, the listing does not mention a specific model of Razr phone, which could be significant as Motorola is expected to announced a new Razr handset on Sept. 9 (most likely a slightly upgraded Razr with 5G support and slightly faster specs). That means if you are dead set on buying a new Razr phone, spending $70 on this chair would actually save you $130 overall.

So, actually, the Razr chair isn’t a chair at all, but the world’s biggest coupon.

Advertisement

There you have it: The new Razr chair isn’t just a chair, but a giant, inflatable phone case that’s also a coupon. Thank you for coming to today’s installment of weird promo item tie-ins. And if for some reason you still want to pick up one these chair-phone case-coupon hybrids, you’ll have to wait until preordered Razr chairs start shipping Sept. 21.

Sam Rutherford

Senior reporter at Gizmodo, formerly Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag. Was an archery instructor and a penguin trainer before that.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Batman Wants to Explore Bruce Wayne's Tragic Soul

Work for USPS? Fed Up? Become an Anonymous Source

The Death of Bon Appétit Is Proof Media Companies Have No Idea What Makes Videos Work

They Want to Break You

DISCUSSION

millipedevanillipede
MillipedeVanillipede

I look forward to seeing these in the wild aka my local landfill.

In srsness, it’s not the worst-looking inflatable chair I’ve ever seen, but I’m wondering how many of these they’ll actually sell and that actually end up in use. I’m guessing it’s the same number as “people who want to buy a new Razr and also have an eight-year-old girlchild.” Tho I imagine the 8YOG would rather have

 

and to be perfectly honest now I kind of want one too. Brb, gonna see if it comes in turquoise.