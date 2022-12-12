While the live-action adaptation of hit manga My Hero Academia was confirmed in August 2021, Variety has just reported that Netflix will be heading up the production. As previously reported, Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato— known for Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, another anime adaptation—will direct; and now we know that Joby Harold, who most recently worked on Obi-Wan Kenobi, will be adapting Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved manga for the screen.

The manga follows a young boy known as Deku as he attempts to become a superhero despite not having any superpowers at all. He catches the eye of All-Might, one of most famous and powerful superheroes in the world, and begins his enrollment at U.A. High School, where he’s narratively paired against his childhood friend/bully Bakugo.

There is currently no release date scheduled for the film.

