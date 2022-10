Studio Ghibli’s beloved 1988 animated film My Neighbor Totoro has come to life on the London stage in a limited offering through January 21, 2023. It joins the expansion of Ghibli’s world in the realms of theme parks and other stage adaptations of Hayao Miyazaki classics, and features the work of the film’s original composer Joe Hisaishi and a new script adaptation by playwright Tom Morton-Smith.

Click through for production images.