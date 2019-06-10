Facebook has suspended Natural News from posting on the social media platform where it has amassed almost 3 million followers. Natural News, which pushes wild conspiracy theories and once published an injectable DIY homeopathic “vaccine” for Ebola, had already been banned from Twitter and YouTube. The site was also blacklisted by Google in 2017.



The Daily Beast first reported the Facebook suspension on Sunday, though it’s not clear if the move is permanent. Founder Mike Adams, who calls himself the Health Ranger, called the Facebook suspension an “online ethnic cleansing” that’s being carried out by people who are hoping to “enslave humanity and create Hell on Earth.” Adams also called for military action against the social media companies.

“The techno-fascists, including Wikipedia, have decided that no speech that questions any official narrative will be allowed on any platform,” Adams wrote on his website Sunday. “Anyone who questions the safety of toxic vaccines, 5G cell towers, geoengineering, chemotherapy or glyphosate weed killer chemicals is now maliciously attacked, smeared and de-platformed.”

Adams published a graphic on his website with the title “Enemies of Humanity” that includes photos of genocidal dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini next to tech CEOs like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. Facebook did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment about the suspension.

Adams, who claims to be a “food scientist,” also published a nearly hour-long rant on the video platform Brighteon complaining about the Facebook suspension and saying that President Donald Trump should use “the military, if necessary, to occupy and dismantle the tech giants.”

“The tech giants are the modern fascists. They are more dangerous than Adolf Hitler in terms of their long term threat to humanity. How many humans will be subjected to genocide? How many humans will be murdered by abortion policies?” Adams asked. “How many children will be killed by vaccines? How many people will be harmed by 5G cell networks or geoengineering of the atmosphere?”

Natural News is ostensibly about alternative health information but the website also promotes far right politics on issues like abortion and climate change, as well as overall support for President Trump.

Recent articles include headlines like, “This is what the Left has become; Targeting retarded children for transgender indoctrination,” and “YES, it’s time for conservatives to stand their ground and start initiating citizens’ arrests of Antifa terrorists.” The website regularly calls for “domestic enemies” to be “eliminated” by President Trump for being “traitors.”

As the Daily Beast points out, Natural News had more followers than conspiracy theory website InfoWars at its peak. InfoWars, run by Alex Jones, was recently banned from Facebook as well, along with other far right figures like former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopolous, neo-Nazi Paul Nehlen, anti-Muslim online personality Laura Loomer, and InfoWars contributor Paul Joseph Watson.

Adams, like many other figures on the far right, sees the fight against leftists as part of a general fight against the media at large, which he says is engaging in “journo-terrorism.” Adams has previously written articles against Gizmodo that have contained claims our writers are paid by Monsanto. Needless to say, Gizmodo writers are not paid by Monsanto.

“These criminals like Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Cook are un-elected, subject to zero transparency and offer no mechanism for due process whereby channels who are banned might defend themselves against unfair, dishonest smears or fake news attacks run by left-wing journo-terrorism hacks,” Adams wrote.

“In essence, the entire internet is now run by the most lawless evil war criminals imaginable, and they have zero respect for human rights, human dignity or free speech.”

Aside from Natural News, Adams reportedly owns over 50 different websites including vaccines.news, campusinsanity.com, and libtards.news.

And while it seems absurd to call on President Trump to use the military against tech companies, the president has been very vocal about what he considers bias against conservatives. Trump even sent out a tweet yesterday on the topic, complete with his bizarre punctuation.

“Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!” President Trump tweeted.

The president’s tweet about Twitter bias was his pinned tweet as of this morning but he didn’t address Natural News directly. Strangely, it seems like it’s only a matter of time. We do know how Trump is skeptical about this whole “science,” thing, after all. And he’s previously signaled that he believes vaccines cause autism.

So while Trump hasn’t gone to bat for Natural News yet, they really do seem like a match made in heaven. And we can’t put it past Trump to use the military for unnecessary purposes. Trump is the guy who ordered the military down to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of his “national emergency,” after all. But so far those troops are mostly just painting fences. Let’s just hope it stays peaceful down there and Trump doesn’t order those troops to turn around for San Francisco or Cupertino.

You never know these days. You really never know.