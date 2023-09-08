10 Nerdy Niche Streamers Worth Checking Out

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 | DUB TRAILER

We’re perhaps stretching our definition of niche here, considering Crunchyroll (crunchyroll.com) is pretty much the de facto home of anime streaming online. But while some of the big studio platforms have a selection of anime, Crunchyroll’s vastly deeper and broader library of content provides all the anime you need on basically any platform that exists (desktop, mobile, gaming consoles, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox, Roku, PS4), for $7.99-$14.99 a month. You’ll find a deep library of popular titles (One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen) as well as event programming, like Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1 (dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Russian), which drops September 10. Might we suggest some Gundam, while you’re at it?