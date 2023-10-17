Meet the Fire Nation MVPs of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender made a big impression back in 2005 and continues to be fondly remembered to this day. Fans of the show love the larger cast of characters, and they definitely have their favorites—particularly when it comes to the members of the Fire Nation.



Ahead of its annual Geeked Week event, Netflix has revealed new looks at the Fire Nation’s key players in its upcoming live-action series. The two most important members of the bunch are teenage prince Zuko (played here by Dallas Liu) and his uncle, General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). In the show, Zuko is exiled by his father, Fire Lord Sozin (Daniel Dae Kim). Sozin orders Zuko to find the Avatar, which is largely meant to get the kid out of the way. But things change once the actual Avatar—a 12-year-old Airbender named Aang (Gordon Cormier) reemerges as the last of his people and the only one who can hope to stop the Fire Nation’s century-long reign.

Complicating matters further for Zuko is Zhao, a Fire Nation general just as hungry to capture Aang as the exiled prince, and his younger sister Azula (Elizabeth Yu). While the show will be adapting the first season of the original show, it’s also going to change some things up—and bringing Azula to the forefront, rather than having her pop up in a second season, is part of those plans. Even with Iroh’s guidance, Zuko will have his work cut out for him as he tries to capture Aang in order to regain his honor, and figure out his place in the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will come to Netflix in 2024; we’ll be learning more about the show as part of the streamer’s Geeked Week, which runs November 6-12.

