Netflix’s Geeked Week is here and with it a deeper look at The Sandman, the streamer’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s moody goth comic series published by DC. The Sandman has long been due for a screen adaptation but for one reason or another didn’t come to fruition until development for this take took root at Netflix with Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg.

Thomas Sturridge stars as Dream, known as The Sandman, who escapes imprisonment and is set on reclaiming his tools which takes him on a journey to encounter a surreal world of dark fantasy. The show also stars Gwendoline Christie as Satan with Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar in supporting roles.

In a chat with Felicia Day, cast and creative revealed more about the series including the official announcement of Mark Hamil as Merv Pumpkinhead. We also got a new look at the strange and surreal tale that follows Dream as he untangles the mystery of why The Dreaming, the realm of dreams and nightmares, has become tangled in decay. The aesthetic and textures of the comics jump out of panels and onto the screen from the looks of the preview below.



And here’s the two latest posters for the show featuring Thomas Sturridge as Sandman, perfect for new goth kids to hang up next to Netflix’s Wednesday. Funny how Netflix’s is like we have to lock down the Goths!



Sandman begins on Netflix August 5.

