The Witcher Can't Promise to Come Back From This Fight

The Witcher’s staggered release schedule has allowed for a lot of speculation and an increased number of people already lamenting the loss of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Netflix has just released a trailer for v olume two of s eason three, which will encompass the final three episodes, and will be available to stream July 27.

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix

In the first arc of the season, we found out that Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), the charming mage that everyone fell in love with at the end of season one, w as the villain behind the catastrophes across the Continent. Now, our four anti-heroes, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan), and Jaskier (Joey Batey), must find a way to stop him and the forces of evil.

With a cheeky little meta wink towards the replacement of Henry Cavill by Liam Hemsworth in s eason four , the final image in the trailer implies the death of Geralt as a voiceover says “there’s no coming back from this.” Deeply upsetting s tu ff, but nothing quite as upsetting as Jaskier’s wig, which is patently terrible. Who did Joey Batey piss off in the hair and makeup department? Why did you do this to my favorite slutty bard?

A devastating development.



Episodes 1-5 of s eason three of The Witcher are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 6-8 will be available on July 27.

