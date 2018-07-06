Photo: Getty

Disney’s massively popular resorts on both coasts of the United States are in a state of meltdown, as a company-wide network outage has knocked a bunch of the company’s online services and apps offline. The outage has been ongoing since at least 4pm ET.



Walt Disney World News Today, the official in-park news service of the Lake Buena Vista, Florida-based entertainment resort, reported the outage. According to the publication, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland in Anaheim, California have been plagued by technical difficulties as a result.

Jacquee Wahler, a spokesperson for Walt Disney World, told Gizmodo the following regarding the company-wide technical issues:



A temporary system outage is affecting multiple websites and apps across our company, and we are working to quickly resolve the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Many of Disney’s online reservations services and mobile apps have been non-responsive since the outage. Guests at both parks are reportedly unable to make or redeem reservations through its FastPass and MaxPass systems. Two of the company’s apps—My Disney Experience, the Disneyland app, and the Plays Disney Parks app—are all reportedly inoperable. The company’s automated room-ready notification system that alerts guests when they can access their room is also down.

On Twitter, Walt Disney World Today informed park goers that Attractions Cast Members are able to assist with existing FastPass+ reservations. Itineraries are available for park workers to view offline. Guests can also visit kiosks at the parks to get FastPasses while the digit services are offline.



The outage appears to also be affecting the company’s websites, as highlighted by the Orlando Sentinel. The homepages for Disneyworld and Disneyland both produced the same error page when visited early Friday evening.



ESPN, owned by Disney, also has been affected by the issue. The site has been displaying old, out of date scores for games, including the World Cup match between Brazil and Belgium. In a tweet, ESPN acknowledged the issues and said it is “working to resolve them.”



Disney has not yet addressed what is the cause of the outage, nor has it been able to provide any estimation as to win its services will be back online.

Update, July 6, 7:50pm: Disney’s online services appear to be back online.

