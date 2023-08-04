New Ahsoka Footage Gives Us Some Very Ready Rebels

Dark rises, and light to meet it—so when Ahsoka Tano finds out these god damn Imperials won’t stay gone, it’s a good job she’s got plenty of friends on her Rebels rolodex to call in some favors.

A brief new spot for Ahsoka has dropped as we inch closer and closer to its release later this month—and it’s got a good chunk of new footage in it, even if it’s largely extrapolating from scenes we’ve already seen in the trailers.

Now or Never | Ahsoka | Disney+

We get to see more of Ahsoka’s fights with the mysterious Inquisitor, Marrok, there’s more of Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati hanging out with the equally shady Morgan Elsbeth, and of course there’s more of our Rebels friends. There’s a lot more Sabine, especially seeing her wielding a lightsaber against Shin, and there’s plenty of Hera too—including our first proper good look at the Ghost in action in the series. And, as you can see in the header image above: a small co-pilot in the chair next to Hera in the ship alongside chopper. Perhaps our first tiny glimpse at Jacen Syndulla in live-action? We know he’s in the show thanks to, of course, a Lego set, but it this is our first fleeting glimpse of Kanan and Hera’s kiddo taking his first step into the larger live-action Star Wars world.

Advertisement

Ahsoka begins on Disney+ August 23 with a two episode premiere.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.