New Fast & Furious Coaster Ride Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

The long- rumored roller coaster for the Fast and Furious franchise has officially received the green light in the latest Universal Studios theme parks expansion.



Construction is set to begin soon at Universal Studios Hollywood, the W est C oast’s original studio theme park. The news comes after the opening of the park’s Super Nintendo World, as well as the announcement that two satellite themed entertainment destinations are in the works to open in the next few years—a Halloween Horror Nights year-round activation at AREA15 in Las Vegas, and a family- friendly park in Texas centering around the studio’s animated properties.

Advertisement

The Universal Studios Hollywood coaster will likely take up space between both the lower and upper lots on areas previously occupied by the now- defunct Special Effects stage show and its surrounding areas. While this certainly pulls away from the theme park’s tenet of taking guests behind the scenes of the making of [Vin Diesel voice] “the movies” through it s attractions, it makes perfect sense to continue to bank on recent franchise hits. And the smaller Universal Studios park has been needing more coaster options, which in the past were not ideal as loud machinery and excited shrieks could have affected films in production on the studio lot below. We’re g uessing that’s no longer the case, as the lower lot has expanded out with new sound stages and new coaster tech provides smoother- sounding rides. Additionally, there has been testing of loud ambient coaster noises throughout the park where the attraction might go.

The Fast and Furious ride joins Super Nintendo World, Jordan Peele’s Nope sets on the Studio Tour, and events like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood that put you in the movies. We can’t wait to join Dom’s family.

Advertisement Advertisement

For more info visit Universal Studios’ official site.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.