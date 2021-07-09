If these leaked specs are accurate, Google seems to be taking a very different approach with the Pixel 6 than it did for the Pixel 5 (pictured above). Photo : Sam Rutherford

Google isn’t expected to announce its next flagship phones until sometime this fall, but now a recent leak may have just revealed the specs for the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months ahead of schedule.

Now before we get into the specs themselves, it’s important to note that these leaks are coming from Jon Prosser, who has had a spotty track record as of late when it comes to leaks and predictions. That said, these new leaked specs seem to be in line with previous rumors and forecasts, so while every detail may not end up being 100% accurate, this leak should give us a decent idea of what Google is working on for later this fall.

According to a “very trusted source” who spoke to Prosser, the Pixel 6 line will be split into two different models, the standard 6.4-inch Pixel (codenamed Oriel), and the larger Pixel 6 Pro (codenamed Raven).

The standard Pixel 6 specs are said to include:

6.4-inch Samsung-made AMOLED screen

8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

8-MP selfie cam

50-MP (primary) and 12-MP (ultra-wide) rear cams

4,614 mAh battery

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro specs are said to include:

6.71-inch LG-made pOLED screen

12GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of RAM

12-MP selfie cam

50-MP (primary), 48-MP (telephoto), and a 12-MP (ultra-wide) rear cams

5,000 mAh battery

Also, both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be powered by a custom Google chipset and will feature support for Wi-Fi 6e and 5G connectivity.

Just by looking at those leaked specs, there are a couple of notable takeaways. The first is that with 4,614 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would have the largest battery capacity of any Pixel yet by far, which should go a long way towards addressing a common complaint about the Pixel line: mediocre battery life.

But on top of that, aside from the standard Pixel 6 having just two rear cams, for once it feels like Google isn’t skimping on hardware for its upcoming Pixel, which stands in stark contrast to last year’s Pixel 5 which didn’t even attempt to compete with other high-end Android phones. Personally (and I’m sure I’m not the only one), one thing I’ve been wanting Google to do for a long time is put a bigger focus on specs and hardware, and if these leaks are accurate, it seems that might finally happen with the Pixel 6. Google is even bringing back a dedicated telephoto cam for the Pixel 6 Pro, which we haven’t seen on a Pixel since the Pixel 4.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on an exact price or release date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro yet, though Prosser says we should keep an eye out for more info in October.

Additionally, even before the Pixel 6 comes out, there’s another Pixel that’s rumored to be on the way. Just this week, the Pixel 5a was spotted in a filing with the FCC (via Android Police), suggesting that we could see a concrete release date in the near future, most likely before the Pixel 6 comes out in the fall.

A side from some light info about sub-6Ghz 5G support, there aren’t a lot of details regarding the Pixel 5a’s specs. Previous rumors have hinted that the Pixel 5a will include a 6.2-inch OLED display, two rear cameras (including an ultra-wide cam), and possibly a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Either way, Google’s been relatively quiet in terms of new devices throughout the spring and summer thus far (aside from the Pixel Buds Series-A), and it’s starting to feel like the company could be prepping for a huge wave of new gadgets later this fall, so stay tuned for more info as we get it.