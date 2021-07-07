New Leaks Just Gave Us the Best Look at Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Yet

Image : Samsung via Evan Blass ( Other

It’s been more than two years since Samsung released the original Galaxy Buds, so it’s time for a refresh. And thanks to a slate of new leaks, we may have just gotten the best look at Samsung’s next wireless earbuds yet.

In what look to be a series of leaked press renders posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, it appears the Galaxy Buds2 have gotten a total redesign to make them look and function more like Samsung’s premium Galaxy Buds Pro.

Gone are the small fin-shaped wings on the original Galaxy Buds, and instead we’re looking at an extremely minimalist pair of earbuds whose only distinguishing exterior characteristics are a pair of small holes, most likely for microphones.

On the inside, the Galaxy Buds2 feature a typical set of ear tips and contacts to accept electricity from its wireless charging case, the latter of which looks almost identical to the charging case we’ve seen on the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro.

One interesting note about the upcoming Galaxy Buds2 is that while previous leaks suggested that they would not feature any sort of active noise cancelation, yesterday a new tweet from longtime leaker Ice Universe included a screenshot of the Galaxy Buds2's app showing a toggle for active noise-canceling.

The inclusion of ANC could be a make-it-or-break-it feature for the Galaxy Buds 2, because just this week, Carl Pei’s Nothing announced that its upcoming $99 Ear (1) wireless earbuds will support ANC of some kind. And with the Galaxy Buds2 expected to cost around $150, Samsung’s next wireless earbuds may have been a hard sell if they didn’t also include some sort of noise-canceling tech.

Regardless of whether you’re a Samsung fan or not, the arrival of $100 or $150 earbuds with ANC is a great sign for anyone looking to buy new earbuds in the not-too-distant future, as it wasn’t long ago when wireless buds featuring ANC cost upwards of $300, on top of being quite bulky like previous versions of Sony’s WF-1000 buds.

On top of that, with Google having already released its Pixel Buds Series-A earlier this spring and Apple expected to release its third-generation AirPods sometime before the end of the year, this fall could turn into a battle for affordable wireless earbud supremacy.

Unfortunately, Samsung has yet to officially say when the Galaxy Buds2 will go on sale, though the prevailing expectation is that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Buds2 sometime in August at its next Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, and a new Galaxy Watch with Samsung’s revamped OneUI.