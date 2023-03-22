Disneyland's New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart

Movies

Disneyland's New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart

With immersive areas, '90s Easter eggs, and fun food options, there's something for everyone at Disney Parks' newly re-opened attraction.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Tootown
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The grand re-opening of Toontown at Disneyland celebrates all-ages fun. The recent debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway gave the area a revitalization boost that’s now complete with new dining and interactive entertainment.

io9 was invited by Disney Parks to check out Toontown’s new look, and found it filled with inclusive activities and dining options for all. There’s even a big dose of nostalgia with a ton of nods to ‘90s faves like DuckTales, Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers, A Goofy Movie, and Goof Troop, among homages to all eras of Disney Animation, right down to the area’s music loop.

Check out this gallery for a look!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 42

Pete the Cat makes his Toontown debut

Pete the Cat makes his Toontown debut

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 42

Yes, he’s a cat

Yes, he’s a cat

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 42

Toontown’s fresh paint job

Toontown’s fresh paint job

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 42

Toontown sky

Toontown sky

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 42

Café Daisy menu items

Café Daisy menu items

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 42

Café Daisy gluten-free Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over

Café Daisy gluten-free Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 42

Café Daisy gluten-free Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over

Café Daisy gluten-free Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 42

Café Daisy plant-based Spring Garden Wrap

Café Daisy plant-based Spring Garden Wrap

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 42

Café Daisy food display

Café Daisy food display

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 42

Café Daisy drinks and food

Café Daisy drinks and food

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 42

Café Daisy hot dogs

Café Daisy hot dogs

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 42

Picnic basket goodies

Picnic basket goodies

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 42

Good Boy Market picnic

Good Boy Market picnic

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 42

Good Boy Market picnic

Good Boy Market picnic

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 42

Daisy and the ducks

Daisy and the ducks

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 42

Donald’s Duck Pond

Donald’s Duck Pond

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 42

Donald’s Duck Pond

Donald’s Duck Pond

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 42

Donald’s Duck Pond

Donald’s Duck Pond

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 42

DuckTales duck blur

DuckTales duck blur

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 42

Fountain magic

Fountain magic

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 42

Mickey and Minnie Mouse fountain

Mickey and Minnie Mouse fountain

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 42

Goofy’s House tour with A Goofy Movie Easter eggs

Goofy’s House tour with A Goofy Movie Easter eggs

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 42

Goofy and Max Step Brothers homage

Goofy and Max Step Brothers homage

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 42

Powerline and more Max Goof memories

Powerline and more Max Goof memories

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 42

Goof Troop homage

Goof Troop homage

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 42

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 42

Rescue Rangers

Rescue Rangers

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 42

Rescue Rangers

Rescue Rangers

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 42

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 42

Clarabelle Cow

Clarabelle Cow

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo




Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 42

Powerline mention

Powerline mention

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 42

Powerline candy you can buy

Powerline candy you can buy

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 42

Powerline candy

Powerline candy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 42

Scrooge McDuck’s gold chocolate coins

Scrooge McDuck’s gold chocolate coins

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 42

Classic Disney Animation nods

Classic Disney Animation nods

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 42

Toontown toys

Toontown toys

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 42

Toontown merch

Toontown merch

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 42

Beware the “DIP” in Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin

Beware the “DIP” in Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 42

Jessica Rabbit’s new detective role

Jessica Rabbit’s new detective role

Image for article titled Disneyland&#39;s New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 42

Toontown music loop

Toontown music loop

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

42 / 42