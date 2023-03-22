Disneyland's New Toontown Welcomes Families and Kids at Heart

The grand re-opening of Toontown at Disneyland celebrates all- ages fun. The recent debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway gave the area a revitalization boost that’s now complete with new dining and interactive entertainment.

io9 was invited by Disney Parks to check out Toontown’s new look, and found it filled with inclusive activities and dining options for all. There’s even a big dose of nostalgia with a ton of nods to ‘90s faves like DuckTales, Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers, A Goofy Movie, and Goof Troop, among homages to all eras of Disney Animation, right down to the area’s music loop.

Check out this gallery for a look!