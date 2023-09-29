The mutants are coming! The mutants are coming! A new report suggests that now, with the writer s’ strike over, Marvel Studios has put the wheels in motion to start taking meetings about an upcoming X-Men movie. This is the absolute earliest stage of the process— but it is the start of the process, and that’s saying something.

According to Deadline, later this fall Marvel Studios will start taking pitch meetings with writers who are interested in scripting the film, whatever it ends up being. There’s no planned release date so if Marvel doesn’t hear a pitch it likes, it’s not the end of the world, but it would slow down development on a highly anticipated project fans have been waiting for since Disney announced it was acquiring Fox way back in 2017. The thought, however, is that a writer will be hired sometime early next year, and things will move on from there.

Advertisement

The idea of mutants has already begun to be seeded in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, with next year’s hypothetical release of Deadpool 3 (the actor s’ strike may delay that), Fox’s Marvel properties have already begun to invade the MCU. Fantastic Four is also moving along, with a tentative May 2, 2025 release date, a year after Deadpool. Those two are then, again tentatively, going to be followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027. So, realistically, it may not be until 2028 that this X-Men movie, pitched in 2023, would see the light of day.

But it’s happening. It’s coming. And X-Men fans can begin to get excited. Plus, if you’re a professional writer you can start thinking about your dream X-Men project. And call your agent about it. Now is the time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.