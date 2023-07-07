We knew Deadpool 3 was bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine but now another surprising superhero is joining the fun. The Hollywood Reporter says that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra in the film, which is currently filming and scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

Garner first played the character in 2003's Daredevil starring Ben Affleck and despite it not doing too well, she even got a solo movie in 2005. Fans generally liked her as the character, but the movies not so much. Now, she’ll return alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Jackman as Wolverine.

There’s no word on how large Garner’s role is in the film. It could be a major part of the story or just a clever cameo since Deadpool 3 is guaranteed to be meta and aware that Garner is from another part of the Marvel Universe. What her inclusion does do though is— like Alfred Molina joining Spider-Man: No Way Home—open the door to many, many other characters and actors from Marvel’s past. And if that happens, how many will remain secret?

Shawn Levy is directing the film which is currently filming. What do you think of Garner’s return? Does it make you want to check out Elektra again? Will Ben Affleck become Daredevil again? Let us know below.

