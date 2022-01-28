There’s so much to love about Nic Cage. There’s his incredible body of work, which has spanned four decades. There’s his acting, which ranges from subtle, compelling performances to outright lunacy. There’s his extensive nerd-dom, which extends to naming his son Kal-El after Superman. There’s the time people believed he was an actual, real-life vampire. And now there is the stunning, perfect fact that his pet crow calls him names.



In a very fun interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cage casually mentioned—like he’d drop such a ridiculous fact any other way—the fact that his pet crow has started insulting him. From the piece:

“Cage’s pet crow is named Hoogan and lives in the actor’s Las Vegas home inside a geodesic dome. According to Cage, ‘He has taken to calling me names…it’s comical, at least, it is to me. When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’ Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect. I like the goth element. I am a goth.’”

I’m not entirely sure how much Cage knows about goth culture, but I do know it’s one of life’s few, tender mercies that the actor will finally be able to play Dracula in the upcoming horror-comedy Renfield, starring Nicholas Hoult as the titular character who realizes he’s in a toxic relationship with his vampiric boss. While Cage has recently gotten rave reviews for his more dramatic work in smaller movies over the last few years, this will be—I hope—a chance for him to bring that uber-intense, over-the-top, Face/Off-style energy.

It’s the same energy he brought to his first vampire movie, Vampire’s Kiss, back in 1989, which was also a horror-comedy. In it, Cage plays a literary agent who believes he’s bitten by a vampire and becomes increasingly unhinged, to the point where he buys novelty fangs when his fail to develop. Look, just watch the trailer:

As mentioned above, there was also the time in 2012 when he was accused of being a vampire in real life when an 1870 photo surfaced which included a man who looked exactly like Cage.

So yeah, Cage is absolutely going to kill it—no pun intended—in Renfield. No matter what his crow thinks.



