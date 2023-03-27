Nic Cage's Campy Dracula Stalks New Prey in Renfield

There really is so much good SFF happening right now, it’s kind of wild. Renfield is looking to be a campy, Raimi-esque comedy gorefest, The Power reflects modern inequities through a sci-fi reversal, and... oh, well, I guess Joker 2 is still happening. But the animated Gamera miniseries? That looks incredible. Time to get ready for the movies, spoilers!

Ghostbusters: Firehouse

Deadline reports Emily Alyn Lind has joined the cast of the untitled sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (currently codenamed “Firehouse”) in an undisclosed role .

John Wick

Keanu Reeves and Lionsgate Group Chair, Joe Drake, both want there to be more John Wick films in the future. Reeves is going to be in the Ana de Armas spinoff, The Ballerina, and is open to doing more films.

[Deadline]

The Toxic Avenger

During a recent interview with /Film, sound editor Casey Genton revealed the upcoming Toxic Avenger remake starring Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and Jacob Tremblay contains a gory moment referred to as the “butt guts scene” by members of the crew.

It’s a really funny movie. Macon Blair, the director, I think did a really good job with it. Everybody was a dream on the film. I’m so surprised — for me personally, I had not seen the original Toxic Avenger until I had done this film. And it’s a huge cult classic, and I know people are really excited about it. When they have tested it, fans of the film have been over the moon with the film. [...] It’s pretty out there. I think it’s a different crack. They’re giving the fans what they want, for sure. There’s no lack of — I know everybody references the little kid’s head getting run over and stuff. I think that there was an iteration of the film that didn’t have enough of that, so they made a very — I don’t want to ruin it. But it has, it’s been nicknamed the ‘butt guts’ scene, and it’s probably the best way to match that ‘head getting run over’ energy that everybody’s looking for. So it’s in line with the fan base, and I think it’s hilarious.

Renfield

Bloody-Disgusting also has several new photos of Nicolas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Ben Schwartz, and Shohreh Aghdashloo in Renfield. Click through to see the rest.

Ape V s, Mecha Ape

After the United States tests an experimental, giant mechanical ape on an unspecified Eastern European country, said country captures and reprograms the weapon to attack Chicago in the trailer for Ape Vs. Mecha Ape.

Ape vs. Mecha Ape - Official Trailer

The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse

A dairy farmer has 24 hours to recapture and milk his escaped cow before she explodes in the trailer for The Old Man Movie: Lactopalypse, a stop-motion feature from Estonia opening June 2 in the U.K.

THE OLD MAN MOVIE: LACTOPALYPSE Trailer - out June 2nd 2023 fr 606 Distribution previews fr May 24th

Superman & Lois

Lois needs space in the synopsis for “Head On,” the April 11 episode of Superman & Lois directed by Arrow’s David Ramsey.

DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Andrew N. Wong (#305). Original airdate 4/11/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The new spinoff has a summer release date and a new trailer. The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere June 18th on AMC and AMC+.

Walkers Are Falling From The Sky | TWD: Dead City Tease

Gotham Knights

Our heroes prepare for a luncheon with their parents in the synopsis for “More Money, More Problems,” the April 11 episode of Gotham Knights.

THE KNIGHTS TAKE ON THE MCKILLENS — A plan to take down the Court of Owls leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and the team to a notorious mobster family, the McKillens. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Stephanie (Anna Lore) prepare for Gotham Academy’s Parents Luncheon, and Harvey (Misha Collins) seeks help from a psychiatrist. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Summer Plair (#105).

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Veronica organizes a make-out party after a recent sex ed class leaves the Archie gang “more confused than ever” in “Sex Education,” the April 12 episode of Riverdale.

THE BIRDS AND THE BEES — After a lesson in sex education leaves the gang more confused than ever, Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to organize a make-out party at the Pembrooke. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to help Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) out of some trouble only to find himself in hot water as well. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#703). Original airdate 4/12/2023.

[Spoiler TV]

Ghosts

Meanwhile, Alberta and Issac “team up to solve the mystery of what happened to Crash’s head” in the synopsis for “Ghost Father of the Bride,” the April 13 episode of Ghosts.

After learning that Pete’s daughter, Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel), is getting married, Sam, at Pete’s behest, tries to convince her to hold her wedding at Woodstone B&B. Also, Alberta and Isaac team up to solve the mystery of what happened to Crash’s (Alex Boniello) head, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Caroline Aaron returns as Carol, Pete’s Wife. WRITTEN BY: Julia Harter and Liz Alexander DIRECTED BY: Jay Karas

[Spoiler TV]

Yellowjackets

The survivors — both past and present — experience varying levels of psychosis in the trailer for “Edible Complex,” next week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets 2x02 Promo “Edible Complex” (HD) This Season On

Gamera: Rebirth

Finally, Gamera challenges Jiger to a rematch in the trailer for his new animated miniseries on Netflix.

GAMERA -Rebirth- | Official Trailer | Netflix

