Back at the start of the year, the anime series for Nier: Automata released, and its release schedule has been all over the place. Early into its run, it had to take a hiatus, reportedly due to COVID-19, that saw it off the air for nearly a few months. When it returned in February, it seemed like that was the end of things...until its momentum was stopped yet again in March. The current hiatus has lasted well through the spring anime season and well into summer, but according to A-1 Pictures, the current hiatus is set to end in a couple of weeks.



In a translated version of the show’s website, the studio thanked viewers for their patience, and promised that Nier Automata Ver 1.1a would come back with new episodes on July 23. But instead of doing a weekly airing schedule like Automata had previously done, episodes 9-12 will just air in a single two-hour block. Right now, this only applies to the Japanese dub version, and there’s no mention of if the English version will release on the same day, as with earlier episodes. A-1 said more information in regards to airing and distribution (for both Japan and internationally) will come “at a later date.”

Normally when a network airs multiple episodes back-to-back, it’s often because the show in question is ending, but it’s a little unclear what the deal is with Automata’s future. The translated wording on the website doesn’t indicate that episodes 9-12 are intended to serve as a capital-F finale for the anime, and in fact, the website says it will “resume sequential broadcasting and distribution” from that July 23 date onwards. It may be the season is longer than just 12 episodes, or has another 12-episode season in the works. We’re likely to find out more from A-1 “at a later date.”

In the meantime, the first eight episodes of Nier Automata Ver. 1.1a can be viewed over on Crunchyroll.

[via GamesRadar]

