Nintendo Teases More Animated Plans for Future Movies

The Toxic Avenger remake recruits another star. Robert Kirkman teases some directions the next few seasons of Invincible could go in. The Flash recruits a familiar face for its 150th episode. Plus, get new looks at Spiral, The Suicide Squad, The Green Knight, and more. Spoilers go!



The Toxic Avenger

Deadline reports Taylour Paige (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola) has joined the cast of Legendary’s upcoming Toxic Avenger remake in an undisclosed role. The film already includes Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay.

Nintendo Movies

During a recent interview with Fast Company, Nintendo’s Shuntaro Furukawa said the company plans to develop more films based on its library of games following the release of Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

Animation, in general, is something that we are looking into, and not just this [Super Mario] franchise. Although the ways we are expanding our IP are increasing, we are very, very careful about where and how our IP is licensed. We are not deploying our characters and worlds merely to increase public exposure.

Vamprechaun

Meanwhile, Leprechaun creator Mark Jones sat down with Bloody-Disgusting to discuss—at length—his plans for a vampiric leprechaun movie. Click through for more.

Well, it’s an original creation. Anybody can do a movie with a leprechaun. And it’s not going to be a movie with Warwick Davis playing the same character from the Leprechaun movies. I’ve always looked at Vamprechaun as a standalone. If Warwick wants to do it, great. I’d love to have Warwick. But he’s certainly not locked in and attached. And it would work without him. But if Lionsgate wants to make a new deal for Vamprechaun, then I’d certainly be happy to talk with them.

Great White

USA Today reports the Australian killer shark movie, Great White, comes to both U.S. theaters and VOD this July 16. Have you checked out our extensive summer movie release list yet?

Army of the Dead

USA Today has a new photo of a zombie hillbilly from Army of the Dead.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Chris Rock finds a pig-man in a marked truck in another new photo from USA Today.

The Suicide Squad

The (surviving) members of the Suicide Squad spring into action in this new photo from USA Today.

The Green Knight

We also have a new photo of Dev Patel in The Green Knight, courtesy of USA Today’s summer movie preview.

The Flash

TV Line reports Jessica Parker Kennedy is set to return as Nora West-Allen for the 150th episode of The Flash. Meanwhile, Barry realizes he’s made a new enemy in the Speed Force in the trailer for next week’s episode.

The Irregulars

Netflix has canceled The Irregulars after one season. [TV Line]

Invincible

Robert Kirkman teases that Angstrom Levy will appear in the next few seasons of Invincible.

Titans

The titles and release dates for the first four episodes of season 3 have been revealed.

Titans - Episode 3.01 - Barbara Gordon (July 22) Titans - Episode 3.02 - Red Hood (July 22) Titans - Episode 3.03 - Hank & Dove (July 22) Titans - Episode 3.04 - Blackfire (July 29)

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Finally, Supergirl is rescued from the Phantom Zone in the trailer for “Fear Knot”—next week’s midseason finale.

