Nvidia Hikes the Price of GeForce Now for New Premium Subscribers

Nvidia is making some changes to its cloud gaming service GeForce Now. The company announced today that it’s raising the price of its premium subscription tier for new members, but that higher cost also brings more streaming optimizations.



To start, Nvidia is replacing its $5 a month GeForce Now Founders subscription with a $10 per month Priority membership, or $100 for the entire year paid up front, which saves you about $20. The same perks Founders subscribers have enjoyed over the years will roll over to the new membership. That includes p riority access to gaming sessions, up to six hours of uninterrupted gaming time, and the ability to turn on ray tracing and DLSS on compatible games.



If you already have a Founders subscription, don’t worry. Nvidia is giving all its current paid GeForce Now members what it calls the Founders for Life benefit, which extends the introductory $5/month price, or $2 5 for six months, to accounts in good standing. (Some Founders members have had an account since 2017, so it’s only fair.) It will also keep its free tier for anyone not ready or willing to sign up for a membership.

Nvidia is also adding a new adaptive de-jitter technology to improve streaming quality over choppy networks. Nvidia already synchronizes frame rate on the server side to the user’s side at 60Hz or 59.94Hz, so this should help smooth out frame rates for anyone who’s trying to play a game with less than 20Mbps of bandwidth.

Nvidia is also making some changes that will decrease the amount of time it can take to load a game (which can sometimes be long, especially after opening GeForce Now from a cold start), as well as adding account linking for specific games. These should hit GeForce Now within the next one to two months, says Nvidia.

Lastly, the company is adding more capacity and server locations in a few areas. The first two will be in Phoenix, Ariz., and Montreal, Canada sometime later this year, with more following after that.

Those i nterested in trying out GeForce Now can sign up for a membership, free or paid, here. The cloud gaming service is compatible with PC, Mac (Intel and M1 chips), Chromebooks, the Chrome browser, Android TV, Android on mobile , and the Safari web browser on iOS.