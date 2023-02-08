Photos Show Aftermath of Toxic Train Derailment in Ohio

Environmental Justice

Photos Show Aftermath of Toxic Train Derailment in Ohio

Workers are on the ground in East Palestine, checking air and water quality after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed.

By
Angely Mercado
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)

Officials are continuing air and water quality tests near a derailed train in northeastern Ohio as evacuated area residents wait for news on when they can return, Cleveland 19 News reports.

This comes several days after a 150-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in northeastern Ohio. The train was traveling from Illinois toward Pennsylvania and derailed Friday night near East Palestine, the community closest to the crash., NPR reports.

“There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train consist—10 of which derailed. 5 of the derailed hazmat cars were carrying vinyl chloride,” the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted over the weekend. 

The concerning materials made the wreckage at risk for a potential explosion. Residents within a 1 mile radius of the derailed train were ordered to evacuate their homes by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. To avoid an explosion, agencies conducted a controlled release of the hazardous chemicals onboard the train. On Monday afternoon, anyone close enough to the derailed train site could see an ominous column of dark smoke. Local WTOV9-NEWS9 reporter Tyler Madden tweeted a photo of the site earlier this week.

The concerning chemicals released from the train earlier this week were not detected during monitors afterward, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “Residents in the area and tens of miles away may smell odors coming from the site. This is because the byproducts of the controlled burn have a low odor threshold,” the EPA said via an online statement. “This means people may smell these contaminants at levels much lower than what is considered hazardous.”

During a press conference this Tuesday, East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabic was asked to estimate when evacuated area residents could return. “No, I can’t,” he said, visibly frustrated.

The EPA is going to continue monitoring air quality alongside other agencies, including the Ohio National Guard, in hopes of safely allowing evacuated residents to return to their homes.

Advertisement

2 / 12

Train Wreckage

Train Wreckage

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)
Advertisement

3 / 12

Alerting Town Residents

Alerting Town Residents

An Ohio state trooper goes door to door telling residents to leave downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
An Ohio state trooper goes door to door telling residents to leave downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Photo: Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (AP)
Advertisement

4 / 12

Assessing Damage

Assessing Damage

An employee of HEPACO works in a creek along Sumner Street in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
An employee of HEPACO works in a creek along Sumner Street in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Photo: Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (AP)
Advertisement

5 / 12

Smoke From The Train Wreckage

Smoke From The Train Wreckage

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)
Advertisement

6 / 12

Press Conference About Derailment

Press Conference About Derailment

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)
Advertisement

7 / 12

Controlled Chemical Release

Controlled Chemical Release

A black plume and fireball rise over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A black plume and fireball rise over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)
Advertisement

8 / 12

Evacuation Zone

Evacuation Zone

A road in East Palestine, Ohio, is blocked after residents within a one-mile radius surrounding the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment were forced to evacuate for fear of an explosion, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A road in East Palestine, Ohio, is blocked after residents within a one-mile radius surrounding the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment were forced to evacuate for fear of an explosion, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Photo: Gene J. Puskar (AP)
Advertisement

9 / 12

Assistance For Displaced Residents

Assistance For Displaced Residents

A sign sits outside of the Abundant Life Fellowship church for the Norfolk Southern Assistance Center located inside the church on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
A sign sits outside of the Abundant Life Fellowship church for the Norfolk Southern Assistance Center located inside the church on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Photo: Patrick Orsagos (AP)
Advertisement

10 / 12

Testing For Harmful Substances

Testing For Harmful Substances

This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Photo: Ohio National Guard (AP)
Advertisement

11 / 12

Assessing Near The Train Wreckage

Assessing Near The Train Wreckage

This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Photo: Ohio National Guard (AP)
Advertisement

12 / 12