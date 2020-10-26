Image : OnePlus

When OnePlus released the Nord earlier this summer, I called it a tease because even though it included great specs, a slick design, and 5G support for under $500, OnePlus never had plans to release it in the U.S. (aside from a very limited beta test). But now OnePlus has announced two new members of the affordable Nord family and this time OnePlus says they’re actually going to be available stateside.

The more interesting of the two phones is Nord N10 5G, which despite a listed price tag of just 350 euros (around $415) includes a 6.49-inch 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (which is double what you get in a base iPhone 12), and a microSD card slot. Also, as its name implies, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chip, the Nord N10 5G also supports 5G, which would make it one of the least expensive 5G phones available in North America.

On top of that, the Nord N10 5G also sports a sizable 4,300 mAh battery and support for OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30T, which isn’t quite as fast as the 65-watt charging available on the OP8T, but should still be able to take the N10 from dead to around 70% battery or more in just 30 minutes. And around back, the Nord N10 5G features four rear cameras including a 64-MP main cam, a 16-MP 119-degree ultra-wide cam, a macro cam, and a monochrome cam. So in a lot of ways, the Nord N10 5G is like a blend between the OP8 and OP8T, but for half the price and not quite as speedy performance, which seems like a fair trade-off.

As for the OnePlus Nord N100, while it’s not quite as exciting N10, it comes with a Snapdragon 460 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD, and a bigger 5,000 mAh battery for just 200 euros (or around $235). And while the N100's charging speeds only goes up to 18 watts of power and it only sports three cams around back instead of four, for the price, the N100 could end up being a worthy rival to some our favorite sub-$250 phones including the Moto G Power and TCL 10.

Unfortunately, the sad thing is that while OnePlus says both new Nords are coming to the U.S., it hasn’t said exactly when that will happen, with OnePlus planning to share official info regarding North American availability “at a future date.” Also, if the OP8T is any indication, I suspect that the Nord N10 5G may only get 5G support in the U.S. on T-Mobile, which means anyone tied to AT&T or Verizon may be out of luck. Either way, hopefully, we’ll know more soon. C arriers are pushing 5G hard this fall (and it will only increase as we move into 2021). With all that pressure from carriers to upgrade to 5G it’s nice to have more competition among 5G phones. Here’s hoping all that competition keeps pushing prices down.