The timeline of events starting from the hard confirmation of a sequel to 2018's Black Panther to said sequel’s actual release this weekend has been nothing short of odd, to say the least. With the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman overwhelming nearly everything about the film’s production, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was primed to be a strange closer to an already strange run of films and TV shows that have made up Phase Four of the MCU. It seemed primed to be if not an understandable mess, than the megafranchise’s first disaster disaster due to its existence now being a sudden (and very open) monument to its original star and the reported anti-vaccine stance of new franchise headliner Letitia Wright.

Despite the odds being so heavily stacked against it, Wakanda Forever has managed to mostly come out on top with mostly positive reviews and impressions. Not only has it been dubbed a fitting memorial to the late Boseman, it’s being regarded as a pretty great film in its own right thanks to its appropriately somber tone and cast, particularly Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta’s newcomer Namor. What criticisms there have been, like the handling of Dominque Thorne’s Riri Williams and the appearance of two MCU bit players, can’t really put a dent in the film’s black-and-gold armor. Which is just as well, because this film is going to go extremely well at the box office.

As we tend to do with the big blockbusters on opening weekend, we now want to know your thoughts on Wakanda Forever. Let us know what you think in the comments below, because there’s definitely a lot to talk about, and not just in the standard “what comes next for these characters?” sense that comes with every MCU project.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.