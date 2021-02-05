Open Channel: Show Us Your Super Bowl Setup

Photo : Sam Rutherford

The big game is coming up this Sunday, and more than any year ever before, it’s probably best enjoyed at home with comfy seating and an excellent snack spread.

Like a lot of people, being stuck inside for the better part of the last year has caused me think more about home improvement, as I try to make the places I spend the most time just a bit more cozy and enjoyable. So in addition to finally getting rid of my rolling trunk from college that had served as a makeshift coffee table and upgrading to something more adult , I decided to replace my 7 -year old hand-me-down 1080p TV with a new 4K OLED set.

From there it was just a matter of adding a handful of happy plants, a baby Yoda or two, and tidying everything up. S uddenly my tired old living room felt a lot more like the home theater I’ve been wanting for years. Now I know my cable management could be better, and the lone HDMI cord hanging down kind ruins the clean lines of a wall-mounted TV, but like a lot of things (tech especially), it’s a work in progress.

Joana might be have best mix of new and old tech with the Vectrex (right) and a classic typewriter flanking a 4K TV and a range of consoles from the ‘ 90s to today. Photo : Joanna Nelius Not every living room needs to have a giant panel dominating the space, and there’s definitely something to be said for Caitlin’s clean and tidy TV setup. Bonus points for the happy plant next to the window. Photo : Caitlin McGarry While I appreciate Tom’s attention to audio, something that’s potentially even more important is the benefit you get from enhancing your TV setup with some nice art (and maybe a cat or two). There’s more to a good home theater than just tech. Photo : Tom McKay I have to hand it to Shosh for adding some spookiness to her setup while still leaving room for a healthy trio of green. Photo : Shoshana Wodinsky Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue And here’s a bonus pic of Shosh’s cat Cajal keeping an eye out for pretty birdies. Photo : Shoshana Wodinsky Bryan’s simple setup leaves plenty of storage for consoles and DVDs while also letting him practice his tattoo skills. Photo : Bryan Menegus “This is how we keep the peace in a house of two gadget nerds.” Count it, that’s two TVs each with their own soundbar and subwoofer, along with a record player and a bunch of consoles—all in a small NYC apartment. How’s that for maximizing your square footage? Photo : Victoria Song Finally, we have a pic from Germain at io9, who is flexing on all of us with one of the most well decorated TV setups I’ve seen in a long time. Photo : Germain Lussier 1 / 8

But to me, that’s kind of what it’s all about: researching and choosing the gadgets that will make a difference in your home and improve your overall well-being . So now that you’ve seen some Gizmodo staffers’ entertainment centers , I’d like to ask y’all to show us a pic of your Super B owl setups in the comments below—no matter how humble or high-end they might be.