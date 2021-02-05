Open Channel: Show Us Your Super Bowl Setup

The big game is coming up this Sunday, and more than any year ever before, it’s probably best enjoyed at home with comfy seating and an excellent snack spread.
Like a lot of people, being stuck inside for the better part of the last year has caused me think more about home improvement, as I try to make the places I spend the most time just a bit more cozy and enjoyable. So in addition to finally getting rid of my rolling trunk from college that had served as a makeshift coffee table and upgrading to something more adult, I decided to replace my 7-year old hand-me-down 1080p TV with a new 4K OLED set.
From there it was just a matter of adding a handful of happy plants, a baby Yoda or two, and tidying everything up. Suddenly my tired old living room felt a lot more like the home theater I’ve been wanting for years. Now I know my cable management could be better, and the lone HDMI cord hanging down kind ruins the clean lines of a wall-mounted TV, but like a lot of things (tech especially), it’s a work in progress.
But to me, that’s kind of what it’s all about: researching and choosing the gadgets that will make a difference in your home and improve your overall well-being. So now that you’ve seen some Gizmodo staffers’ entertainment centers, I’d like to ask y’all to show us a pic of your Super Bowl setups in the comments below—no matter how humble or high-end they might be.
