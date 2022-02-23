When we put the leading MagSafe battery options to the test last year, one feature was oddly missing: N one of them could actually be charged using a MagSafe charging pad—only wires. It’s a seemingly obvious feature that’s only now being introduced by OtterBox with its new 5K Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe.

In our MagSafe battery Face-Off, the only option that came remotely close to what OtterBox’s new battery can do was the $80 Zens Magnetic Dual Powerbank with stand that featured an additional Qi charging coil on the back. So while magnetically attached to and charging an iPhone on one side, it could wirelessly charge another device, like a pair of wireless earbuds, on the other— although without the convenience of MagSafe. But all of the options we tested, including Apple’s own $99 MagSafe Battery Pack, required a cable of some sort to charge them back up.

That’s what sets the new OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe apart from the competition. It features MagSafe compatibility on both sides, and two sets of Qi coils, so that while it’s still magnetically attached to a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, it can be plopped down and charged on a MagSafe charging pad as well. Both the battery’s 5,000 mAh capacity and 7.5-watt charging speeds are par for the course for MagSafe accessories, but it does include a bi-directional USB-C port on the bottom that can be used to charge other devices or itself with a USB cable at 20W speeds instead.



The extra Qi coil and MagSafe magnets do mean that OtterBox’s new battery measures in at 0.61-inches thick, which might make it harder to slip a phone into a pocket with the accessory attached, but the added functionality and convenience of being able to once again drop your iPhone onto a MagSafe pad seems to more than compensate for that.

The OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is available now for $70 in either a black or white finish.