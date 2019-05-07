Illustration: Google / Gizmodo

Google’s annual developer conference kicks off today, and it looks like this will be a big one. Although it will be hard to top that time a bunch of people jumped out of a plane while wearing Google Glass, we do expect to see Google’s software ambitions to reach new heights. Cars will probably be involved this time.

As we pointed out in this handy preview, Google I/O 2019 will be about much more than Android on your phone. Yes, we will probably get a closer look at Android Q, which has been in beta for a couple of months now. What’s more exciting, however, is what we’ll learn about the new Android Auto, Android TV, and Wear OS. With any luck, Google will also tell us more about its Stadia streaming video game platform as well as the widely anticipated midrange Pixel phone.

Advertisement

The Google I/O 2019 keynote starts at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), and you can watch it live on YouTube. We’ll be on the ground in Mountain View and will also be live-blogging the whole bonanza right here.