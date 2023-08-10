It’s not every Pathfinder Tales volume, but there still are a lot represented in Humble’s current bundle deal of Paizo ebooks inspired by the fantasy world of the Pathfinder RPG. You can build your collection, or start one from scratch, in a charity promotion that starts at just five dollars.

The pay-at-least-$5 bundle gets you eight ebooks; the sliding scale for the next tier up starts with $15 for 22 ebooks; and finally, you can get the whole damn set (41 ebooks) for a donation of at least $25—a $179 value, according to Humble.

Here’s the description of the sale: “Discover tales of heroism, espionage, love, blood, and betrayal in this bundle of fiction set in the award-winning world of the Pathfinder Roleplaying Game! This library of 40+ ebooks from Paizo is filled with epic adventures from across the world of Golarion. Uncover the secrets of the elves in the fantastical Queen of Thorns. Explore the impact of strange wonders from the sky in Reign of Stars. Sail the Inner Sea with the crew of Pirate’s Promise, and much more—and help support ComicBooks for Kids!”

That last part is key; not only are you getting a great deal and enhancing your fantasy-lit library, you’re helping an organization that exists to “provide kid-friendly comic books and coloring books to children and teens in hospitals and cancer centers across North America,” according to the Humble site. “In all cases, we work within the medical facility’s infectious disease policies to insure hospital compliance as each shipment is custom to them.”

The deal runs through the end of the month, so now’s the time to put your book bucks toward a great cause. Learn more, including the full list of ebooks, here.

