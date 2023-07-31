One of the most recognizable, versatile, and hilarious performers of our generation passed away this week and the loss is being felt all over the world. Paul Reubens, best known for his iconic character Pee-wee Herman, lost a battle with cancer this week at the age of 70 and his friends in Hollywood have been paying tribute on social media.

Reubens left behind a legacy and body of work so massive you truly almost forget about it. Sure, we all remember Pee-wee’s Playhouse. But remember Flight of the Navigator? What about Batman Returns? You probably remember him in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but what about his voice in Family Guy or Robot Chicken? And there’s so, so much more.



Reubens’ career touched almost everyone in entertainment. B elow, you can see how some of his biggest fans and closest friends paid tribute.

As previously reported, the news was broken on Reubens’ social media channels with the following message: “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reubens himself left this message behind : “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

And we loved it too, Paul. Thank you.

